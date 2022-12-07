Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a P/E ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,493.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

