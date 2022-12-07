McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.48. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 372,776 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

