McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $5.48. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 372,776 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Further Reading
