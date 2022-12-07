Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Announces GBX 0.33 Dividend

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
MERC stock opened at GBX 31.76 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.30. The stock has a market cap of £139.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.17. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.99 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19.
About Mercia Asset Management
