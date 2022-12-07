Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Saturday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.
In related news, insider Mark Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($41,677.85).
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
