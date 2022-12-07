Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Saturday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Metcash’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Metcash Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.45.

Get Metcash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Metcash

In related news, insider Mark Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.14 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$62,100.00 ($41,677.85).

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.