Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

