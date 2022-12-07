Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

