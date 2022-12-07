MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.
MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.
MongoDB Trading Down 2.7 %
MongoDB stock opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 18.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
