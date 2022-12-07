MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $225.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
