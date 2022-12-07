MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $225.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

