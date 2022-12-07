Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

