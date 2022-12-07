Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

