MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $13.75. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 78,728 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

