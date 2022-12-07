National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.87 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

