National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.93. 28,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
National HealthCare Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $903.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.28.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.