National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Trading Down 1.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.93. 28,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64.
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
