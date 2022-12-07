National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Trading Down 1.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.93. 28,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 36,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.