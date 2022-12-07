Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 30,106 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

