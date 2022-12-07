Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.86 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.48.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

