NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.15.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

