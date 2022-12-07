Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $257.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.46. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

