Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nordson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 52.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2,651.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

NDSN opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $271.90.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

