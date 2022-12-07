Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $13.96. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 22,834 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

