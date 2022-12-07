Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.44. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

