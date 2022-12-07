NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.