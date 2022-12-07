NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.08 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.05.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.