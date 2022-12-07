Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.45. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 368,232 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

