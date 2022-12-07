O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.40. O2Micro International shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 14,147 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,949 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the period.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

