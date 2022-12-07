O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.40. O2Micro International shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 14,147 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
