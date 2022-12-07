Omagine (OTCMKTS:OMAG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Omagine Inc (OTCMKTS:OMAG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Omagine shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,066 shares changing hands.

Omagine Trading Down 21.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Omagine

Omagine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the entertainment, hospitality, and real-estate development opportunities primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company focuses on the design, development, and construction of mixed-use tourism and residential real-estate development projects.

