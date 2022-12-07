ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

ORIX Stock Performance

IX opened at $78.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

