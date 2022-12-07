Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OSUKF opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.
About Otsuka
