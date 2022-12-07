Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OSUKF opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

