Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.66

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.89. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 182,568 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.06 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $301,647.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,151,179 shares of company stock worth $14,763,309. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,917,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 130,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 331,990 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

