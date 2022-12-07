Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $5,199,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 61.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after buying an additional 909,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.