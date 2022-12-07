Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 7,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

