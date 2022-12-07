Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Down 0%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

