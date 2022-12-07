PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $15,412,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $13,652,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

