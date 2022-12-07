PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

PageGroup Price Performance

MPGPF stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

