PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

