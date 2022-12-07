PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of PENN Entertainment worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

About PENN Entertainment

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

