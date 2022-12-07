PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $206.00 at Argus

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $250.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $184,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

