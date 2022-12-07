Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Down 10.3%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

