PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.01. PFSweb shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 48,633 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PFSweb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

