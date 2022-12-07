Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

