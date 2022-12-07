Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 19th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
