Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BPOPM)

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

