Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.42. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 61,781 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBPB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $49,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

