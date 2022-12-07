ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.14

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $28.01. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3,357,199 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,154.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

