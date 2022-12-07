Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

