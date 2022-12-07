Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INVH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.5 %

INVH stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after acquiring an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,559 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.