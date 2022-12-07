Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Decreased by Analyst

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.68.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$79.84 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$56.70 and a 52 week high of C$84.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.70. The firm has a market cap of C$23.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

