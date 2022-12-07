Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Lowered by Analyst

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,206 shares of company stock worth $1,781,251. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

