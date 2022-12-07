Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 91 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.83. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

