Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AGCO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,012,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,978,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity

AGCO Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.