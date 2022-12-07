Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $59,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $264,418,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

